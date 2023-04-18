Bowling Green-Warren County DTF participating in 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force will participate for the fourteenth year with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s Prescription Drug Take-Back campaign on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The service is free and anonymous and there will be four collection points in Warren County:

Bowling Green Police Department, 911 Kentucky Street, operated by Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police.

Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at 3119 Nashville Road, in Bowling Green.

Greenwood High School - Front Parking Lot, prescription drug take back operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Smiths Grove City Hall, 146 South Main Street, Smiths Grove, KY, prescription drug take back operated by the Smiths Grove Police Department.

Drug overdoses killed over 2,000 Kentuckian’s last year alone and taking more than six Kentuckian’s lives every day, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2021, according to the drug task force.

The majority of opioid addictions in America start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home.

