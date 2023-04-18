Brownsville man arrested in connection to area break-ins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have arrested 23-year-old Jess Mason of Brownsville in connection with several break-ins in the area.

Owner of the Cee Bee Food Store Jeff Rich said, when he saw one of his windows smashed early April 14, he thought it had been some kids playing a prank. A quick look at surrounding businesses quickly told a much different story.

“One of my coworkers, his wife had texted him or called him, and said the Dairy Queen had a window broken out also and thought the cops may have been out there,” Rich said. “We went on the hunt for the local cops and Brownsville city police and we found them in town.”

Rich says he was lucky that he had cameras, which were able to catch the perpetrator in the act.

“We did have it on video. We got the guy walking down in front of the store, and he went in behind this retaining wall, then he came back out and we could see him throw a rock through the glass,” Rich said.

Smiths Grove Police Chief Jason Franks said camera footage was integral in catching the perpetrator, who had at that point burgled businesses in both Brownsville and Smith’s Grove.

“We received a call late Saturday night from a deputy in the Edmonson County sheriff’s office, who had received a tip through their dispatch, that an owner of a local business had seen the news coverage and recognized the person as Jess Mason,” Franks said. “We were able to follow up on that name and that address and make contact with Mr. Mason. During that interview, he indicated that he was the person involved.”

Mason was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief first-degree. Franks said while Mason has been arrested, he understands the recovery process for the community may be slow.

“The one thing that is taken from these property owners, and it’s this case in any kind of burglary or theft case, is something that’s priceless and that’s a piece of mind,” Franks said. “In these cases, all too often folks feel violated, and we want to try to give that piece of mind back by resolving these cases, and making arrests as quickly and properly as possible.”

A sentiment echoed by Rich, who advises those worried to purchase surveillance cameras.

“Unless you want to stay up all night, there’s really nothing you can do other than the camera systems,” Rich said. “That was the major piece of evidence for us, having that camera system.”

Businesses that are broken into include Brownsville’s Subway, Cee Bee Food Store, and Dairy Queen. As well as Smiths Grove’s Marigold Vintage, The Flavor Isle, Dr. Avula’s Office at Graves Gilbert Clinic, and Building Blocks Daycare.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we’ll continue to update you as details become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.