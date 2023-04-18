Clarence Thomas plans to amend financial statements after reports, source says

Published: Apr. 18, 2023
(CNN) - A beleaguered Supreme Court justice faces more scrutiny over his financial dealings.

A source close to Justice Clarence Thomas said Thomas now plans to amend his financial disclosure forms to reflect a 2014 real estate deal he made with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.

“It’s good in and of itself. But it doesn’t do the job when he should have reported this years ago,” said activist Noah Bookbinder.

Indeed, Thomas’s intent to disclose that deal only comes after a report from the investigative news outlet ProPublica that Thomas had never disclosed the sale of three of his family’s properties in Savannah, Georgia, to Harlan Crow in 2014.

The source close to Thomas said Thomas has always filled out his forms with the help of aides and that not reporting the real estate deal was simply an oversight.

“Blaming it on aides is kind of pathetic. This is somebody who’s in one of the most important positions in the country, who had clear ethical obligations,” Bookbinder said.

But the source close to Thomas also tells CNN Thomas believed he didn’t have to disclose the transaction because he lost money on the deal.

“It’s pretty clear that the obligation is to report sales of real estate. He has to report sales of real estate of anything other than his actual house that he lives in,” Bookbinder said.

This comes on the heels of another ProPublica’ report that Thomas didn’t report luxury travel that he and his wife Ginni took with Crow, including trips on Crow’s yacht and private jet.

Thomas issued a statement saying he was advised he didn’t have to report those trips.

CNN reported that Thomas also failed to report income or reimbursements at least twice before.

“It seems like there ought to come a point where having done this multiple times, having made similar mistakes multiple times, the notion that he didn’t understand the disclosure requirements starts to sound ever more and more hollow,” said Stephen Vladeck of the University of Texas School of Law.

And the Washington Post reports another oddity in Thomas’s bookkeeping, that Thomas has reported hundreds of thousands of dollars of rental income over the last two decades from a Nebraska real estate company launched in the 1980s by his wife and her relatives.

But the Post says that firm hasn’t existed since 2006.

One analyst said all of this reflects symptoms of what he calls a “broader disease.”

“This court does not think it’s accountable, whether it’s to voters, to Congress, to the executive branch, that- to a degree we really haven’t seen in our lifetimes,” Vladeck said.

Neither Thomas nor his wife have responded to the Washington Post’s report.

Chief Justice John Roberts has also not commented on the matter.

