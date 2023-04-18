Glasgow Police charge woman with prescription forgery

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman was arrested in Glasgow after police say she tried to obtain substances using fake prescriptions.

Glasgow Police say officers responded to Pharmacy Express on April 14, in reference to a woman, later identified as Petra McMorris from Las Vegas, Nevada, who had presented a fraudulent prescription to try to obtain the medication promethazine-codeine.

McMorris fled the pharmacy on foot after staff inquired about the prescription and was detained by a Barren County Sheriff’s deputy.

Through investigation, police determined McMorris and at least two men had traveled to Glasgow and pharmacies in Elizabethtown to obtain the substances using fake prescriptions.

McMorris was arrested, and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police, Criminal Possession of a Forged Prescription, Forgery of a Prescription, Wrongfully Filling Prescriptions and was taken to the Barren County Jail.

Glasgow Police say further criminal charges are expected to be filed in relation to this incident.

