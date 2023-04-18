Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man

Missing person(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Police and family are asking for help in locating a missing man in Hart County.

James Jewell was last seen by family and friends on April 11.

James Jewell(Submitted Photo)

On April 11, Jewell was last seen at a family member’s home on Boyds Knob Road in the Canmer area. Police said he left the home walking with dark colored shorts on and no shirt.

Police believe he was picked up by a friend and taken to the power sub station on Glen Lily Road.

Reports indicate that Jewell was left at that location and has not been seen since, and has not contacted any family members or friends.

Jewell is described as being 5′7″, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information that could lead to locating Jewell is asked contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office 270-524-2341 or the Kentucky State Police Dispatch at 270-782-2010.

