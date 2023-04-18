Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Tracy Moser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tracy Moser is the manager and the face of the Bowling Green/Warren County Shelter Store.

In 1999, she retired from entrepreneurial retail and started volunteering at the shelter, fostering animals and eventually giving animal welfare education classes. During the pandemic, she changed her focus from education to helping the shelter’s fundraising efforts and created the shelter store.

“Tracy is the hardest working woman I know and she cares about everyone who crosses her path whether it’s the animals or people,” said Joan Flora, friend and shelter volunteer.

Along with the creation of the Shelter Store, Tracy hosts online auctions every Thursday night. 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Humane Society.

Her passion for the work comes from her giving nature and faith.

“In the Bible, it clearly says that we’re supposed to help the poor and we’re supposed to be kind to the animals,” Tracy said, “so if he’s given me this incredible amount of empathy, this is how I’m going to use it.”

Putting in long hours every day for the shelter is a labor of love that she feels fortunate to be able to do.

“I honestly don’t feel like I’m coming to work,” she said. “I feel like it’s just my passion, saving lives or helping animals, especially ones in need, or even helping people.”

Tracy has amassed a network of people and organizations that are always willing to step in and help the community. When a community member comes to her in need, she can find and connect them to the right people for assistance.

She says this sense of community is what makes Bowling Green and Warren County special.

“Bowling Green is so full of such amazing giving awesome people,” Tracy said, “when one of our members is down, we’ve got people that can rush in and kind of help get them back together.”

It is her hope that the next generation is inspired by the work that she is doing and improves the process.

“I’m gonna do this until I can’t. It is my goal to lead by example so that these younger generations with more talent and more passion and everything can come along and see what I do and pick it up and take off and make it better,” Tracy said.

