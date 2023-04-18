Logan County declares April Child Abuse Awareness Month

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County’s Department of Community-Based Services (DCBS) held its 14th annual Child Abuse Awareness Walk in Russellville.

“April is Child Abuse Awareness Month in Logan County Kentucky,” said Kasey Reynolds, Supervisor, Logan County DCBS. “The citizens of Logan County will be diligent in recognizing and reporting abuse and neglect.”

Students from Russellville Independent School and Logan County Schools were on hand with other supporters with blue ribbons and pinwheels to represent the 230 children in Logan County that reported abuse over the past year.

Participants gathered at Carrico Square Park to join in activities and games before the crowd walked to the historic courthouse where community partners were acknowledged and the Story of the Blue Ribbon was read to the crowd.

Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton and Logan County Judge Executive Phil Baker signed a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Logan County.

“It truly takes a village, without every one of these people here we couldn’t do what we do at our DCBS office to keep kids safe, ”said Reynolds.

If you suspect abuse or neglect, you can report it 24/7 at the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline (877) 597-2331.

