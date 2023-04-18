New college credit program to be launched in Kentucky

Education in Kentucky
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Underserved students across Kentucky will soon have another way of earning credit for college while in high school.

A formal announcement is expected Thursday, April 20, but the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has offered a brief explanation of why the expansion of the program is being offered.

“At its March meeting, the Council approved revisions to Kentucky’s dual credit policy, which guides both high schools and higher education institutions on dual credit programs in the state,” Council staff said in a news release.

CPE President Aaron Thompson has offered a statement about the upcoming program, reading in part “When students are successful in dual credit courses, they have tangible proof they can complete college-level coursework. These programs are effective, affordable resources that can boost our college-going rates, especially for low-income and underrepresented minority students.”

CPE says by 2030, 50% of Kentucky high school students should graduate high school having completed at least one dual credit course with a qualifying grade of C or higher.

