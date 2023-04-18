Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An easter celebration turned to tragedy for a Logan County family that lost all of their belongings, and their three recently adopted puppies in a house fire.

While driving to their family’s Easter celebration in Tennessee, John Murr and Courtney Young received a call from the Russellville Rural Fire Department, telling them that their house was fully engulfed in flames.

“We hadn’t even hadn’t even gotten a chance to put their easter baskets together yet… we had just bought everything and… you know… it was there,” said Young.

Now living in a hotel room, Murr and Young care for their six children, two disabled relatives, and one surviving dog. Murr says that the dog insisted on coming with them that day, and he believes that she may have predicted the disaster.

After receiving the news about the fire, Murr says that he was in a state of shock.

“What I did exactly is, I turned the car around… I was in Gallatin, and I just drove. I started making circles, I didn’t know where I was. I thought the dogs were gone. That was my main concern, was the dogs,” said Murr.

Young says that the most challenging part of the tragedy so far has been the death of their three recently adopted puppies and helping their children navigate their loss.

“I think the worst part was when I got to his cousin’s house in Tennessee, our 10-year-old son was there, and I had to be the one to break the news to him about the dogs, and he was crushed,” Young said. “Our four-year-old son, the puppies were his life. He constantly wanted to be playing with them. He looked at me last night, and he said, “Maybe Mario and Luigi will come back to life.”

The six children, ranging in age from four to 14, have been doing their best to cope with the family’s losses. Murr and Young say that they’ve been navigating the trauma by keeping the kids as busy as they can.

“They cry, they laugh, they joke, they’re sad. If I keep them occupied, they’re alright. But if they’ve got time to sit back and think, they’re a whirlwind of emotions,” said Murr.

For now, the family has been on the lookout for a new place to call home, though they’ve struggled with finding anywhere suitable for the size of their family while remaining in their price range.

Young said, ”We haven’t had much luck finding rentals that are big enough for us. I mean, we’re both working, but with six kids, it’s, you know, as soon as you get that paycheck it’s gone. So, the main goal is to be able to get in somewhere new and kind of turn it into a home.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but in an effort to financially recover and put down a deposit for a new home, the family has an active GoFundMe and is accepting donations of any kind to aid in their recovery.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.