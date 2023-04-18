The SpongeBob Musical coming to the Historic Star Theater

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic Star Theater in Russell Springs presents the SpongeBob Musical.

Part of the colorful cast appeared on Midday Live to talk with Kelly Austin about what we can expect from this production.

The SpongeBob Musical is something the entire family can enjoy, with all the lovable characters that the cartoon has coming to life on stage.

The cast includes:

Tyler Flatt - Director, Foley Fish

Kristina Burton - Director, Karen the Computer

Zach Grider - Choreographer, Sheldon J. Plankton

Joseph McDowell - Eugene Krabs

Show dates and times:

April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30

Friday & Saturday Shows at 7 p.m.

Sunday Matinee Shows at 2 p.m.

Tickets $15 for all ages.

For tickets and information visit www.historicstartheater.com.

