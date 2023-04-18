Sports Connection 4-16-23: South Warren baseball and Logan County softball
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are in the midst of baseball and softball season here in Southcentral Kentucky as Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb chat with South Warren baseball head coach Chris Gage and Spartans senior Dalton Sisson about the season so far. Later, we catch up with Logan County softball head coach Gary Gettings and Lady Cougars junior Emerson McKinnis as they prepare for the 2A State Tournament.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.