Teacher charged with sex abuse sentenced to 15 more days in jail after plea deal
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County teacher who had been charged with sexual abuse of a student has reached a plea deal.
Officials say James Larson’s charge of sexual abuse was amended to harassment/ physical contact with no bodily injury.
He was given a $415 fine and 60 days in jail. He’ll get credit for 45 days served.
Officials say he’ll serve the rest of his sentence starting May 1.
Larson was a teacher and assistant coach at Hopkins County Central High School.
Deputies were called there back in August and arrested him.
