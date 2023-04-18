Teacher charged with sex abuse sentenced to 15 more days in jail after plea deal

James Larson
James Larson(Hopkins County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County teacher who had been charged with sexual abuse of a student has reached a plea deal.

Officials say James Larson’s charge of sexual abuse was amended to harassment/ physical contact with no bodily injury.

[Previous: Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student]

He was given a $415 fine and 60 days in jail. He’ll get credit for 45 days served.

Officials say he’ll serve the rest of his sentence starting May 1.

Larson was a teacher and assistant coach at Hopkins County Central High School.

Deputies were called there back in August and arrested him.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
A heavy police presence along Plano Road near Atlantis Way has closed the roadway as of 4:30...
KSP: Man killed in officer involved shooting on Plano Road
The family was on their way to a family Easter celebration in Tennessee when they received the...
Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire
Owner of the Cee Bee Food Store Jeff Rich said, when he saw one of his windows smashed early...
Brownsville man arrested in connection to area break-ins
WKU Tennis draws Middle Tennessee in first round of 2023 C-USA Tournament

Latest News

Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
WKU 1 of 11 schools to beat TVA investment challenge
Bowling Green-Warren County DTF participating in 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Spongebob The Musical coming to Russell Springs
The SpongeBob Musical coming to the Historic Star Theater
A heavy police presence along Plano Road near Atlantis Way has closed the roadway as of 4:30...
KSP: Man killed in officer involved shooting on Plano Road
Trails at a popular eastern Kentucky state park are closed Tuesday because of a fire. The fire...
Wildfire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park closes trails