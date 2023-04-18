Teacher charged with sex abuse sentenced to 15 more days in jail after plea deal

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County teacher who had been charged with sexual abuse of a student has reached a plea deal.

Officials say James Larson’s charge of sexual abuse was amended to harassment/ physical contact with no bodily injury.

[Previous: Hopkins Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student]

He was given a $415 fine and 60 days in jail. He’ll get credit for 45 days served.

Officials say he’ll serve the rest of his sentence starting May 1.

Larson was a teacher and assistant coach at Hopkins County Central High School.

Deputies were called there back in August and arrested him.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.