Two More Warm Sunny Days

More warm weather up ahead
By David Wolter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The dry and warm weather will continue for the next two days. Wednesday features more sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front will arrive in our area by Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms Friday into part of your Saturday. Severe weather is unlikely. Temperatures are much cooler this weekend, but the sunshine builds next week and that will push temperatures back into the 60s for highs.

