UK indoor sports to play at Rupp during Memorial Coliseum renovation

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center will serve as the primary home venue for the Kentucky Gymnastics, Volleyball and Women’s Basketball teams for the 2023-24 season while Memorial Coliseum undergoes an $82 million renovation.

Kentucky volleyball and gymnastics home matches are expected to be held in the downtown Lexington venue. Almost all of Kentucky women’s basketball games will be in Rupp Arena, but for a few exceptions when the facility has previous commitments.

For the few dates Rupp Arena is unavailable, Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center will be UK’s home venue.

The STUNT team’s primary home venue will be announced soon. The team has already successfully hosted events at other campus venues this year and is in the process of finishing plans for next season.

Season ticket information for volleyball, women’s basketball, and gymnastics will be released later this spring. All current season ticket holders in each sport will receive an email with further details once renewal invoices have been posted to their online accounts.

