BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Tuesday! We’re off to a crisp start once again - expect temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s early this morning.

Warmer for Tuesday!

You’ll be able to toss the jacket later today though! Daytime temperatures will flirt with the mid and upper 70s due to yet another day filled with plentiful sunshine. We’re even warmer into tomorrow and Wednesday with more sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. A cold front will arrive in our area by Friday, bringing the chance for rain as we round out the workweek. A few isolated showers remain through parts of early Saturday, but we’re dry beyond then! Sunday will be COOL with a high around 60 before another warmup arrives into the following work week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.