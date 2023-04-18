Warming Back Up!

By David Wolter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s tonight; not expecting any frost, but certainly chilly enough.

Temperatures warm into the middle 70s on Tuesday and work to 80 by Wednesday.

A cold front will arrive in our area by Friday, bringing the chance for rain as we round out the workweek.

Remember the sunscreen and sunglasses over the next several days.

Temps turn chilly tonight, but we warm into the 70s and even 80s by mid-week. A cold front will then bring showers and cooler temps by Friday.

WKU Tennis draws Middle Tennessee in first round of 2023 C-USA Tournament

