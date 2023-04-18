Warming Back Up!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s tonight; not expecting any frost, but certainly chilly enough.

Temperatures warm into the middle 70s on Tuesday and work to 80 by Wednesday.

A cold front will arrive in our area by Friday, bringing the chance for rain as we round out the workweek.

Remember the sunscreen and sunglasses over the next several days.

