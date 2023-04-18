Wildfire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park closes trails

SLADE, Ky. (WBKO) – More than four dozen firefighters from several agencies are responding to a five-acre fire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park and Nature Preserve.

The fire, which began late Monday, is located near the sky bridge platform and is burning on state-owned land, which is also a dedicated nature preserve, according to a news release from the state Energy and Environment Cabinet. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

Most of the trails and public spaces at the park remain closed to the public. The lodge parking lot remains open, the news release said. Officials say there is no immediate threat to the park’s lodge and cottages. It is unknown when the park will be able to reopen its trails.

“Kentucky is still in spring wildfire hazard season, which lasts until April 30, and we urge everyone to use great caution when outdoors or when burning debris during this season,” said Division of Forestry Director/State Forester Brandon Howard.

During this time, KRS 149.400 prohibits any person to burn between the daylight hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.

The KDF said they have responded to 628 wildland fires since January 1. While 10% of the wildfires were a result of downed power lines sparking fires during wind events, the majority of the wildfires have been a result of escaping outdoor debris burning and arson.

The KDF encourages residents considering debris burning to exercise caution to keep people safe, and property and forestland undamaged.

Report suspicious acts of arson to local law enforcement, the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.

For more information on ways that you can prevent wildfires and loss of property, along with a map of local KDF field offices, visit https://eec.ky.gov/Natural-Resources/Forestry/Pages/default.aspx.

For more information on the park, please see updates at: parks.ky.gov/ and on Natural Bridge State Resort Park’s Facebook page: facebook.com/nbsrp.

