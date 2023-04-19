Agents intercept 776 lbs. of fentanyl concealed inside green beans, authorities say

The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1...
The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1 million.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTAY MESA, Calif. (Gray News) – More than 3 million fentanyl pills concealed within a shipment of green beans were intercepted at a California port of entry Monday.

Customs Border and Protection officers flagged a tractor-trailer with a shipment of green beans for an intensive agriculture inspection.

Agents saw irregularities during the examination and requested a narcotic detector dog that alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

According to CBP, officers discovered and extracted 308 packages concealed within the shipment of green beans.

The narcotics tested positive for fentanyl. The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1 million, according to CBP.

The driver was taken into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Lonnie Cowles
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
Missing person
Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man
James Larson
Teacher charged with sex abuse sentenced to 15 more days in jail after plea deal
The family was on their way to a family Easter celebration in Tennessee when they received the...
Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia are returned home, but ongoing Russian strikes...
Ukraine: Children returned to Kherson
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Airman accused in records leak makes brief court appearance
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the...
GRAPHIC: County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office