BG Chamber of Commerce announces winners of 2023 Excellence Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Excellence Awards ceremony today, highlighting small business owners and celebrating women in business.

Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs at Western Kentucky University, Dr. Martha Sales, was the recipient of the Athena Award. The award recognizes prolific women in the community for their dedication to their work. Dr. Sales said that her work on Western’s campus, and the impact that she’s seen on the students, has been a driving force in her work.

“It not only does something for you and the people who are surrounding you now but also for individuals that are coming behind you, that they can see that they too can reach their accomplishments. They just need to keep working,” said Dr. Sales.

Sasa Mandrapa, owner of six popular Bowling Green restaurants including Pub by Novo, Burger & Bowl, and Bistro, was awarded the title of the Small Business Person of the Year.

Mandrapa first came to the United States as a refugee from Bosnia in 1996, and at the time did not speak English. His growth and determination in building multiple successful businesses were mentioned in his nomination.

