BG Chamber of Commerce announces winners of 2023 Excellence Awards

Dr. Martha Sales and Sasa Mandrapa received awards for their commitment to the Bowling Green...
Dr. Martha Sales and Sasa Mandrapa received awards for their commitment to the Bowling Green community.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Excellence Awards ceremony today, highlighting small business owners and celebrating women in business.

Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs at Western Kentucky University, Dr. Martha Sales, was the recipient of the Athena Award. The award recognizes prolific women in the community for their dedication to their work. Dr. Sales said that her work on Western’s campus, and the impact that she’s seen on the students, has been a driving force in her work.

“It not only does something for you and the people who are surrounding you now but also for individuals that are coming behind you, that they can see that they too can reach their accomplishments. They just need to keep working,” said Dr. Sales.

Sasa Mandrapa, owner of six popular Bowling Green restaurants including Pub by Novo, Burger & Bowl, and Bistro, was awarded the title of the Small Business Person of the Year.

Mandrapa first came to the United States as a refugee from Bosnia in 1996, and at the time did not speak English. His growth and determination in building multiple successful businesses were mentioned in his nomination.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
A heavy police presence along Plano Road near Atlantis Way has closed the roadway as of 4:30...
KSP: Man killed in officer involved shooting on Plano Road
The family was on their way to a family Easter celebration in Tennessee when they received the...
Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire
Missing person
Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man
Owner of the Cee Bee Food Store Jeff Rich said, when he saw one of his windows smashed early...
Brownsville man arrested in connection to area break-ins

Latest News

Tracy Moser is the Manager and the face of the Bowling Green/Warren County Shelter Store.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Tracy Moser
Spongebob The Musical coming to Russell Springs
The SpongeBob Musical coming to the Historic Star Theater
Far Off Broadway Players presents 'Whose Wives Are They Anyway?'
The ‘Whose Wives Are They Anyway?’ coming to the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow
2023 Child Welfare Expo returning April 20
The 2023 Child Welfare Expo returns to WKU this Thursday