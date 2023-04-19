BGHS presents the musical Mamma Mia this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School students present the musical Mamma Mia.

Chaney Genter, Sophie Stockton, and Preston Norton appeared on Midday Wednesday to talk about the stage production they have been working on since January.

The musical comedy is about a woman about to get married and wants her father to walk her down the aisle.

The only problem with that is her father could be one of three men and she decides to invite all three to her wedding... let the fun begin.

Show dates and times:

April 21 @ 7 p.m.

April 22 @ 7 p.m.

April 23 @ 3 p.m.

Location:

BGHS Performing Arts Center at 1801 Rockingham Ave.

Tickets are $12 and can be ordered online at BGreenHomeTownTicketing.com.

