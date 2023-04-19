Crimestoppers: Theif steals travel trailer from local business

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the theft of a travel trailer from a local business. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of April 3.

The suspect cut a hole in the fence to access the lot where the trailer was stolen.

The suspect was then able to break the gate’s lock. Video surveillance shows a white Ford dual-axel truck entering the lot, hooking up to the trailer, and stealing it. The trailer that was stolen is a 2023 Heartland Pioneer QB300 travel trailer with a gray strip on both sides and has Pioneer in blue lettering on the front.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

