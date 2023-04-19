Estes named new MCHS Volleyball Coach

Whitney Estes
Whitney Estes(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School announced its new head volleyball coach, Whitney Estes.

Estes is no stranger to the Lady Hornet volleyball program.

She served as head coach from 2018-2020 and an assistant coach for many years prior.

“Volleyball has always been an important part of my life, from playing to coaching,” Estes said. “I want to share my love and passion for this sport with the girls and hope to make a difference in their lives on and off the court.”

Estes graduated from Metcalfe County High School and has worked as a paraeducator in the district for 10 years.

