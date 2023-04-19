Experts stress prevention and education on tick-borne diseases

The most commonly found tick in Kentucky, the Lone-Star Tick, can transmit ehrlichiosis and red...
The most commonly found tick in Kentucky, the Lone-Star Tick, can transmit ehrlichiosis and red meat allergies in people.(University of Kentucky)
By Derek Parham
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With the summer months comes to the resurgence of the many tick species that call Kentucky home. Experts say that prevention and education are the keys to avoiding any tick-borne pathogens.

Dr. Mary Johnson, a veterinarian at All Cats and Dogs Animal Hospital, said, “A big thing that often we don’t think about is, the same ticks that are on dogs, and carry diseases to dogs, can also carry diseases to humans.”

Experts say that an ongoing survey of ticks in Kentucky shows that the majority of reported tick bites come from the lone-star tick, identifiable by a large white dot on the arachnid’s back. Dr. Subba Reddy Palli, Kentucky’s State Entomologist, has been conducting the survey for the last four years.

“80 percent of the ticks that we collect are Lone Star Ticks. Black-legged ticks, which cause Lyme Disease, about 5 to 6 percent of the ticks that we collect are black-legged ticks,” said Dr. Palli.

While the black-legged tick is the only one capable of carrying Lyme Disease, other tick species are still capable of carrying dangerous pathogens.

“The Lone Star Tick vectors pathogens that cause ehrlichiosis, and American Dog Tick vectors pathogens for Rickettsia diseases. Lone Star Tick can cause red meat allergies in people,” said Dr. Palli.

When you’ve been in an area that ticks call home, like in a forest or in tall grasses, Dr. Palli says that it is important to check your body immediately when you are able to. Early detection and removal of the tick are important to ensure that no diseases are transmitted.

He said, “The tick has to be on somebody for a while, at least 24 hours before it can effectively transmit any pathogens.”

While education is important for humans, veterinarians say that prevention is the key to keeping a pet healthy. Finding a flea and tick prevention method that works for your individual animal is crucial to their health.

“There’s chew tablets, there’s collars, there’s topicals. It really is what’s best for the owner, with compliance, and what’s best for the pet,” said Dr. Johnson.

Ticks exist throughout Kentucky year-round, but in the summer months, will begin to appear in larger numbers. As experts say, proper prevention and education on which ticks are able to carry which diseases are important.

