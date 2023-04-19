Movie crew to begin filming around Glasgow next week

By Brennan Crain
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A south African film crew is slated to begin filming a movie around Glasgow next week.

MacLean Lessenberry, the executive director of Glasgow-Barren County Tourism, said the crew has been in the area for the last few weeks to “scout” the area. Filming officially begins on Monday, April 24, for “A Royal Christmas Suprise.”

“Whenever those projects come to fruition, we host those people,” Lessenberry said. “Boots on the ground, looking for a crew or a location. It’s just making sure our community and their project is a good fit.”

The area tourism office is a member of the Southern Kentucky Film Commission, a collaborative effort among nine tourism commissions across the state. They work to market the state’s tax incentive, which favors the entertainment industry, she said.

A similar movie aired on the BET Network last year called “A Royal Surprise.” The filming in Glasgow will be related to that film but with a holiday twist.

The movie will mostly be filmed around the downtown area since its plot is a small town. And while filming locations are often not the actual setting of movies or shows, the filmmakers plan to make Glasgow the center of the movie’s attention.

“The film industry has been great to bring people in,” Lessenberry said. “Obviously, we get to host dozens of people and they’re here for weeks at a time in and out. The economic impact that that brings is huge.”

Minimal traffic impacts are expected while the crew is filming. The downtown square will be decorated temporarily with various Christmas items.

Locals interested in being in the film should look for upcoming posts on the Glasgow-Barren County Tourism social media pages. Extras and crew members are likely to be needed.

“We’re probably as starstruck as anybody is,” said Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse. “We think we have a beautiful community and we’re tickled to death to share it with other people.”

