‘He wouldn’t just disappear’ | Few leads in search for missing Hart Co. man

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A family in Hart County is pleading for the safe return of their loved one.

32-year-old James Jewell was last seen by family and friends at a family member’s home on Boyds Knob Road in the Canmer area. Police said he left the home on foot wearing dark-colored shorts and without a shirt.

“I wish he would come home,” said Kimberly Evans, Jewell’s fiance.

For Jewell, home usually means being with his daughters.

“He’s always been a really good daddy,” said Evans.

Because of this reason, his family says it’s unusual for him to now have been missing for eight days.

After the family saw him at that Boyds Knob Road home, nearby surveillance footage shows that Jewell was possibly picked up by a friend and taken to the power substation on Glen Lily Road East in Hart County.

“He just wouldn’t disappear like this. I mean, it doesn’t make no sense,” said Brooke Jewel, James’ sister.

Evans, his sister, and his father, among other friends and family members, have been on the ground searching for signs of Jewel for the past week.

“I’ve looked everywhere. And they’ve looked everywhere. We’ve had multiple friends and family, look everywhere. There’s no sign of James being down here. Like nowhere. There are no footprints,” said Evans.

Although Jewell had a rough upbringing and past, his sister, Brooke says he deserves to be found.

“He’s a good person. He deserves to be with his girls,” said Brooke.

“Everybody makes mistakes. But James is a very good-hearted person,” said Evans.

So, the search continues as the family holds out hope for answers, all to make sure they bring this father of four home.

“My girls would be like, well, how come you’re looking for daddy, but you don’t bring daddy home with you? That is so heartbreaking because I don’t have an answer. There’s no answer there,” said Evans.

Jewell is described as being 5′7″, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information that could lead to locating Jewell is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office (270) 524-2341 or the Kentucky State Police Dispatch at 270-782-2010.

