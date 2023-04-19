The JA People of Action of the week is FHG Clothiers

FHG Clothiers has been around since 2012 and focuses on intentional generosity, fanatical integrity, and purposeful serving. Their business prides itself on personal relationships and giving back to the community. Each month they give a portion of their proceeds to organizations in Bowling Green that are in need. They have been a partner of Junior Achievement through our JA Classic event. Thank you for all your do for our community, FHG Clothiers!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

