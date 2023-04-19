Metcalfe high school principal accepts job at KED

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Metcalfe County school principal has been promoted to a new position with Kentucky’s Department of Education.

School officials say Clint Graham will be stepping down as Metcalfe County High School principal.

The Kentucky Education Department named Graham one of its Educational Recovery Leaders to work with several school statewide identified as needing Comprehensive Support and Improvement.

“I am honored to be selected for such a prestigious position that will allow me to keep serving students and staff around Kentucky,” Graham stated in a news release. “My passion is helping people no matter where I am. There are so many great opportunities for students here at Metcalfe County Schools. The work going on here allowed me to prepare for this new role.”

He will continue as principal through the end of June.

Metcalfe County Schools say the search is underway for Graham’s successor.

