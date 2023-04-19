Metcalfe high school principal accepts job at KED

Clint Graham will continue as principal through the end of June.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Metcalfe County school principal has been promoted to a new position with Kentucky’s Department of Education.

School officials say Clint Graham will be stepping down as Metcalfe County High School principal.

The Kentucky Education Department named Graham one of its Educational Recovery Leaders to work with several school statewide identified as needing Comprehensive Support and Improvement.

“I am honored to be selected for such a prestigious position that will allow me to keep serving students and staff around Kentucky,” Graham stated in a news release. “My passion is helping people no matter where I am. There are so many great opportunities for students here at Metcalfe County Schools. The work going on here allowed me to prepare for this new role.”

He will continue as principal through the end of June.

Metcalfe County Schools say the search is underway for Graham’s successor.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
A heavy police presence along Plano Road near Atlantis Way has closed the roadway as of 4:30...
KSP: Man killed in officer involved shooting on Plano Road
The family was on their way to a family Easter celebration in Tennessee when they received the...
Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire
Missing person
Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man
Owner of the Cee Bee Food Store Jeff Rich said, when he saw one of his windows smashed early...
Brownsville man arrested in connection to area break-ins

Latest News

Hezekiah Watkins was 13 years old when he joined the Freedom Riders and says he was arrested...
Youngest Freedom Rider visits BG; talks time with group and activism
Ale-9-One launching new limited-edition flavor
Ale-9-One launching new limited-edition flavor
Hezekiah Watkins was 13 years old when he joined the Freedom Riders and says he was arrested...
Youngest Freedom Rider visits Bowling Green: Talks time in group and activism
Metcalfe principal accepts position with Kentucky Department of Education
Metcalfe principal accepts position with Kentucky Department of Education