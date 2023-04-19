New training facility, garage now on-site at Glasgow Police Department

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Recent construction finished on a new joint training facility and maintenance garage for the Glasgow Police Department.

The building is next door to the police department, which is located along Pin Oak Lane just off Happy Valley Road. The 4,000 square feet facility contains three vehicle bays, two for maintenance and one for washing. A classroom is also attached to the building where police plan to conduct taser training and other exercises.

“Prior to this, we were leasing a location across town,” said Glasgow Public Information Officer Terry Flatt. “That location, we kind of outgrew it. It confined us to working on one vehicle at a time. There was no wash bay or any way for the officers to keep their vehicles clean.”

The City of Glasgow previously leased a garage located at the corner of East College and South Franklin Streets. Among the problems were leaks, poor lighting, and inadequate space.

The James Gray family owned the property where the new facility sets up but donated it to the city in 2019. Pandemic-related construction delays and subsequent cost changes stalled the project until last May. The city council in Glasgow gave a final nod with a $550,000 appropriation and the ground was broken on May 20.

Joey Shields works each day to maintain the police department’s fleet. He said police cars require more maintenance than standard vehicles due to the stress they’re under.

“They’re under it all day long every day,” he said. “The oil changes – they have to be kept up regularly in order to keep them on the roads – tires, and brakes. Then you have an occasional unexpected breakdown. Having multiple spots to put cars enables you to get them in and out a lot quicker.”

Shields said he can work on more than one vehicle at a time now, something he couldn’t do at the other garage. The department also added another vehicle lift to its garage, giving Shields the ability to work on two vehicles.

An impound lot was a part of the original drawings for the site, but the layout behind the building still needs work, Flatt said. The current lot will remain at the city’s landfill.

