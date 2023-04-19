New training facility, garage now on-site at Glasgow Police Department

Glasgow Police Department
Glasgow Police Department(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Recent construction finished on a new joint training facility and maintenance garage for the Glasgow Police Department.

The building is next door to the police department, which is located along Pin Oak Lane just off Happy Valley Road. The 4,000 square feet facility contains three vehicle bays, two for maintenance and one for washing. A classroom is also attached to the building where police plan to conduct taser training and other exercises.

“Prior to this, we were leasing a location across town,” said Glasgow Public Information Officer Terry Flatt. “That location, we kind of outgrew it. It confined us to working on one vehicle at a time. There was no wash bay or any way for the officers to keep their vehicles clean.”

The City of Glasgow previously leased a garage located at the corner of East College and South Franklin Streets. Among the problems were leaks, poor lighting, and inadequate space.

The James Gray family owned the property where the new facility sets up but donated it to the city in 2019. Pandemic-related construction delays and subsequent cost changes stalled the project until last May. The city council in Glasgow gave a final nod with a $550,000 appropriation and the ground was broken on May 20.

Joey Shields works each day to maintain the police department’s fleet. He said police cars require more maintenance than standard vehicles due to the stress they’re under.

“They’re under it all day long every day,” he said. “The oil changes – they have to be kept up regularly in order to keep them on the roads – tires, and brakes. Then you have an occasional unexpected breakdown. Having multiple spots to put cars enables you to get them in and out a lot quicker.”

Shields said he can work on more than one vehicle at a time now, something he couldn’t do at the other garage. The department also added another vehicle lift to its garage, giving Shields the ability to work on two vehicles.

An impound lot was a part of the original drawings for the site, but the layout behind the building still needs work, Flatt said. The current lot will remain at the city’s landfill.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Cowles
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Missing person
Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man
James Larson
Teacher charged with sex abuse sentenced to 15 more days in jail after plea deal
William J. Williford, a rookie attorney with Breen & Williford Injury Lawyers in Bowling Green.
Rookie attorney in Bowling Green helps woman win suit with over $500K verdict

Latest News

Warren County issues burning restriction for April 19-20
James Jewell was reported missing by the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
‘He wouldn’t just disappear’ | Few leads in search for missing Hart Co. man
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crimestoppers: Thief steals travel trailer from local business
The story trail at Basil Griffin Park features the book "Home is where your park is" by local...
Warren County Parks and Recreation hosts Story Trail grand opening