Pet of the Week: Meet TooTicky from the BGWC Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet TooTicky is a very sweet, loving dog who would make a great addition to your family.

TooTicky is a smart little thing who knows lots of tricks and behaves very well.

If you are interested in TooTicky or any of the animals at the shelter, call the BGWC Humane Society at 270-783-9404 or check them out on Facebook at @BGWCHS.

