Pet of the Week: Meet TooTicky from the BGWC Humane Society

For more information on adoptions you can visit www.bghselterpets.com or call 270-783-9404.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet TooTicky is a very sweet, loving dog who would make a great addition to your family.

TooTicky is a smart little thing who knows lots of tricks and behaves very well.

If you are interested in TooTicky or any of the animals at the shelter, call the BGWC Humane Society at 270-783-9404 or check them out on Facebook at @BGWCHS.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Lonnie Cowles
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
Missing person
Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man
James Larson
Teacher charged with sex abuse sentenced to 15 more days in jail after plea deal
The family was on their way to a family Easter celebration in Tennessee when they received the...
Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire

Latest News

Pepper is 5 years old
Pet of the Week: Meet Pepper from the BGWC Humane Society
BG Humane Society asking for donations for food assistance program
BG Humane Society asking for donations for food assistance program
Tracker, BGWC Pet of the week
Pet of the Week: Meet Tracker from the BGWC Humane Society
Group gathers at the Justice Center in downtown Bowling Green for a 'Justice for Emmett Till'...
PHOTOS: Group gathers downtown for 'Justice for Emmett Till' protest at Justice Center