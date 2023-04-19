Remington Tibbs signs to cheer at Georgetown College

Warren East cheerleader Remington Tibbs signed across the dotted line to continue her athletic...
Warren East cheerleader Remington Tibbs signed across the dotted line to continue her athletic and academic career at Georgetown College.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East cheerleader Remington Tibbs signed across the dotted line to continue her athletic and academic career at Georgetown College. She was seated at the table with her mother Shonda Tibbs and her brother Peyton Love.

“Maybe about like four months ago I was like this is what I want to do with my life, I do want to continue cheerleading. So I reached out, they reached out, and I didn’t think I was going to get a scholarship but everything happens for a reason,” Tibbs said.

It’s been a rough and emotional few years for Remington. Her father passed away in 2021 from cancer, just six days after her grandmother passed away from cancer as well. That came after her mom had a battle with breast cancer a few years prior and thankfully beat it.

During her speech, she was visibly upset talking about her father and how much she misses him. She said she knows she is making him proud and if he were here, he would be supporting her and cheering her on like always.

“I never thought that I’d be here cheering especially without my father, so it’s definitely a hard day but at the same time I know I’m making him proud.”

Tibbs is one of the first ever athletes to make the varsity cheerleading squad as a seventh grader. Not only has she been superb on the mat, but she has been a multisport athlete as she played on the soccer team, who won the 15th district championship in its first year in the district this year, been on the cheer squad and currently competes on the track and field team.

“[I learned to] use your team as a family, and always stay together, you can fall back to them,” she said. “Everybody has been here for me and encouraged me throughout the way and I couldn’t ask for a better team or better family from either of those sports.”

Her track and field coach Olivia Purdue was present for the celebration and told a story about Remington staying persistent in her quest to be a thrower on the team. After trying many times over the years to become a thrower, Remington never backed down from her goal. This year she was able to achieve her goal. In that time, coach Purdue learned that Remington is very determined.

“I learned that you can not hold her back,” coach Purdue said. “Determination and desire is what makes Remington who she is. She was determined to prove me wrong and she had a desire to improve in that sport.”

Remington will be wearing the Georgetown orange and black next fall.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Cowles
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Missing person
Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man
James Larson
Teacher charged with sex abuse sentenced to 15 more days in jail after plea deal
William J. Williford, a rookie attorney with Breen & Williford Injury Lawyers in Bowling Green.
Rookie attorney in Bowling Green helps woman win suit with over $500K verdict

Latest News

Whitney Estes
Estes named new MCHS Volleyball Coach
WKU Baseball beat Evansville, 6-2, ending its eight-game losing streak on Tuesday night at Nick...
WKU Baseball’s comeback falls short against Evansville
Willy Vazquez launched two home runs to help lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-0) to a 9-5...
Junior Caminero’s homer leads the Hot Rods past the Crawdads 5-3
WKU Baseball falls to Evansville 10-8
WKU Baseball falls to Evansville 10-8