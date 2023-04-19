Remington Tibbs signs to cheer at Georgetown College

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East cheerleader Remington Tibbs signed across the dotted line to continue her athletic and academic career at Georgetown College. She was seated at the table with her mother Shonda Tibbs and her brother Peyton Love.

“Maybe about like four months ago I was like this is what I want to do with my life, I do want to continue cheerleading. So I reached out, they reached out, and I didn’t think I was going to get a scholarship but everything happens for a reason,” Tibbs said.

It’s been a rough and emotional few years for Remington. Her father passed away in 2021 from cancer, just six days after her grandmother passed away from cancer as well. That came after her mom had a battle with breast cancer a few years prior and thankfully beat it.

During her speech, she was visibly upset talking about her father and how much she misses him. She said she knows she is making him proud and if he were here, he would be supporting her and cheering her on like always.

“I never thought that I’d be here cheering especially without my father, so it’s definitely a hard day but at the same time I know I’m making him proud.”

Tibbs is one of the first ever athletes to make the varsity cheerleading squad as a seventh grader. Not only has she been superb on the mat, but she has been a multisport athlete as she played on the soccer team, who won the 15th district championship in its first year in the district this year, been on the cheer squad and currently competes on the track and field team.

“[I learned to] use your team as a family, and always stay together, you can fall back to them,” she said. “Everybody has been here for me and encouraged me throughout the way and I couldn’t ask for a better team or better family from either of those sports.”

Her track and field coach Olivia Purdue was present for the celebration and told a story about Remington staying persistent in her quest to be a thrower on the team. After trying many times over the years to become a thrower, Remington never backed down from her goal. This year she was able to achieve her goal. In that time, coach Purdue learned that Remington is very determined.

“I learned that you can not hold her back,” coach Purdue said. “Determination and desire is what makes Remington who she is. She was determined to prove me wrong and she had a desire to improve in that sport.”

Remington will be wearing the Georgetown orange and black next fall.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.