Rookie attorney in Bowling Green helps woman win suit with over $500K verdict

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A rookie attorney in Bowling Green helped secure a verdict last week in Warren Circuit Court in favor of his client who was involved in a car crash in 2015.

William J. Williford, the attorney who tried the case, began working as a new layer less than a year ago, according to a news release from Bowling Green-based Breen & Williford Injury Lawyers. He represented JoAnn Doyel in a two-day trial held on April 12 and 13 before Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.

Doyel was injured in a car crash in November 2015 and was not at fault, the news release said. She suffered multiple injuries to her dominant right hand, arm and shoulder as a result of the crash.

Thomas Neblett was identified in the release as the at-fault party. He settled with Doyel and she then looked to State Farm, her insurance company, to make up the difference of costs associated with the wreck. They contested the charges, according to the release.

“A hotly contested trial ensued,” the law firm said.

The jury deliberated for about one-and-a-half hours before they returned a unanimous verdict in favor of Doyel. She was awarded $545,000 for mental and physical suffering and pain.

