Stevie Wonder Tribute coming to SKyPAC April 22

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you are a Stevie Wonder fan this show is for you!

Lead singer of the show Billy Duvall Jr. and guitarist, John McCracken appeared on AM Kentucky to talk about the Stevie Wonder Tribute that is happening this Saturday, April 22.

Duvall is a local voice that has worked often with Orchestra Kentucky.

The performance will be at SKyPAC in downtown Bowling Green.

For tickets and information at TheSKyPAC.com or call 270-904-1880.

