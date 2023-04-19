Two More Warm Sunny Days!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The dry and warm weather will continue for the next two days. Wednesday features more sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

Two More Warm Sunny Days

A cold front will arrive in our area by Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms Friday into part of your Saturday. Severe weather is unlikely. Temperatures are much cooler this weekend, but the sunshine builds next week and that will push temperatures back into the 60s for highs.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
A heavy police presence along Plano Road near Atlantis Way has closed the roadway as of 4:30...
KSP: Man killed in officer involved shooting on Plano Road
Missing person
Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man
James Larson
Teacher charged with sex abuse sentenced to 15 more days in jail after plea deal
The family was on their way to a family Easter celebration in Tennessee when they received the...
Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire

Latest News

Two More Warm Sunny Days
Two More Warm Sunny Days
Warm next two days, then wetter and cooler Friday into Saturday
Two More Warm Sunny Days
More lovely sunshine
More warm weather up ahead
Happy Tuesday! We’re off to a crisp start once again - expect temperatures in the upper 30s and...
Warmer for Tuesday!