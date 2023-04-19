Warren Co. parents plea to have an SRO at every elementary school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Louisville and Nashville, parents with children at Warren County Public Schools are asking for more security at their children’s schools.

“In my opinion, when we’re talking about an act of shooting, that is the most vulnerable population,” said a parent of a first grader, Kelli Lester.

A group of parents attended Monday night’s school board meeting in Warren County to request that every elementary school in the district have its own school resource officer.

“Having that boots on the ground, having that first responder there on campus at all times, having that deterrent in the first place to a bad actor-- it’s invaluable,” said Richard Hartsock, PTO president and a parent member of the SDBM Council at Rockfield Elementary.

The district has increased from four SROs to twelve in the last decade.

Currently, WCPS has twelve SROs for its 23 schools. Each middle and high school has an SRO stationed at those upper schools throughout the whole day. Meanwhile, two rotate throughout the 15 elementary schools, although some officers are already in close proximity.

“The SRO program is just one layer of our overall safety measures and we have a number of safety measures in place that we do not share with the public, for obvious reasons,” said Rob Clayton, Superintendent for Warren County Public Schools. “We’re spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure that we can uphold our commitment of ensuring the safety of our students.”

The legislature mandated that every school have one school resource officer through House Bill 63; however, they did not provide any additional funding in order to make this possible.

“Being the third lowest per pupil funded school district in the state of Kentucky, it continues to be a significant financial challenge,” said Clayton.

Two separate parents of elementary students, Lester and Hartsock, are leading the charge for change.

“We have great security measures, the ones that we do have, but we do not have enough school resource officers at our elementary schools and we have to fix the problem,” said Lester. “It’s not just about responding to an act of shooting. It’s about mitigating the fact that a shooter would even pick that school.”

One solution parents have provided is a small tax increase in order to fund the approximately $1.9 million in revenue that is needed in order to have SROs at every elementary school.

“We need the school board to make a one to two cent tax increase, which for many families are going to be very, it’s gonna be very insignificant, we’re talking maybe at max $20 a family,” said Lester.

“What the school board can do is earmark that specifically for safety. So it’s not just like the federal government is taking thousands of dollars, and we have no idea where that money is going. We know that they have the power to earmark it and direct it specifically to getting school resource officers.”

Parents say the cost for this added safety is really priceless and are hopeful that the school board and other leaders align with their mission.

“We send our children to school to excel academically, to have leadership opportunities to have personal growth to have meaningful social interactions, but all of that pales in comparison to wanting our children back at the end of the school day alive. And the fact of the matter is, is that in this county, we are not operating at the highest level of security,” said Lester.

Meanwhile, Clayton said that the district has more than quadrupled its mental health resources since 2013.

“At the end of the day, there is no solution that’s going to eliminate evil. What we have to do is continue to look at all the layers that we have implemented, and continue to build upon those. I’m very proud that our district has recognized that from the very beginning and continues to pour additional resources without additional funding in the area of safety for our students and our staff,” said Clayton.

The Bowling Green Independent School District said they would like to add an additional SRO next year, to bring their total number of officers to four for eight school buildings.

