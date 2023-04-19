Warren County issues burning restriction for April 19-20
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County issued a burning restriction for residents on Wednesday.
Officials say residents shall refrain from any outdoor burning including lighting fireworks on April 19-20.
This was issued due to the recent dry conditions, low humidity and moderate winds which pose an increased risk of damage from wildfires caused by open burning.
County officials say rain is expected this weekend, which should improve these conditions.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.