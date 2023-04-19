Warren County Parks and Recreation hosts Story Trail grand opening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Parks and Recreation partnered with the Warren County Public Library to host the grand opening of their flagship story trail at Basil Griffin Park.

Children and parents gathered at Paradise Playground for games and activities celebrating the opening of the eight-page trail.

Over the past six months, WCPR has been replacing its old story trail system due to weather damage and deterioration from age.

Geared toward kids ages 5 to 11, the new trail features “Home is Where Your Park Is” written by local author Cameron Levis.

Levis crafted the story based on his youth spent with his grandfather at Basil Griffin Park.

He hopes that his book will help children develop the same love of the parks as he has.

“I wrote really just to inspire kids and adults in communities everywhere to just be inspired and see the park as a place full of amazing possibilities and just dream creatively with a ton of imagination what your perfect park would look like,” Levis said.

Levis read his book to all the children in attendance at the event before taking them on the trail to see the new displays.

Warren County Parks and Recreation has been working to restore all the Story Trails in the county with upgraded equipment and new stories for all to see.

