Wildfire at popular Kentucky state park contained

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The wildfire at a popular eastern Kentucky state park is contained, according to officials.

We’re told the fire broke out Thursday at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County. The fire is burning on the top of the mountain, near the skylift. In fact, the skylift is how firefighters are getting to the fire.

Trails at the park were closed Tuesday as crews battled the flames.

So far, there’s no reports of anyone being hurt or any structures in harm’s way.

Dozen of firefighters, about 75 in total, from the Kentucky Division of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service responded to the fire.

Officials tell us the fire was about five acres in size when it broke out on Thursday but had grown to around 60 acres by Tuesday evening.

In a Wednesday morning update, officials told WKYT the fire is now contained, and crews are currently focused on hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

