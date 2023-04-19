Wildfire at popular Kentucky state park contained

Wildfire at popular Kentucky state park contained
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The wildfire at a popular eastern Kentucky state park is contained, according to officials.

We’re told the fire broke out Thursday at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County. The fire is burning on the top of the mountain, near the skylift. In fact, the skylift is how firefighters are getting to the fire.

Trails at the park were closed Tuesday as crews battled the flames.

So far, there’s no reports of anyone being hurt or any structures in harm’s way.

Dozen of firefighters, about 75 in total, from the Kentucky Division of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service responded to the fire.

Officials tell us the fire was about five acres in size when it broke out on Thursday but had grown to around 60 acres by Tuesday evening.

In a Wednesday morning update, officials told WKYT the fire is now contained, and crews are currently focused on hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Lonnie Cowles
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
Missing person
Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man
James Larson
Teacher charged with sex abuse sentenced to 15 more days in jail after plea deal
The family was on their way to a family Easter celebration in Tennessee when they received the...
Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire

Latest News

The JA People of Action of the week is FHG Clothiers
The JA People of Action of the week is FHG Clothiers
The JA People of Action of the week is FHG Clothiers
The JA People of Action of the week is FHG Clothiers
Lonnie Cowles
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
Movie Crew set to begin filming around Glasgow next week
Movie Crew set to begin filming around Glasgow next week