WKU Baseball’s comeback falls short against Evansville

WKU Baseball falls to Evansville 10-8
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped a midweek game 10-8 to Evansville on Tuesday night at German American Bank Field.

The Hilltoppers drop to 19-19 (4-11 in C-USA) while the Purple Aces improve to 21-15.

WKU utilized 10 arms in the contest with nine coming out of the bullpen. LHP Cal Higgins got the starting nod for the second straight midweek matchup and notched a perfect outing in his only inning on the rubber. Only four of the 10 Hilltopper pitchers held scoreless outings with the other six surrendering 10 runs on 10 hits and four walks in a tough night from Johnny Wholestaff on the bump.

Offensively, two Hilltoppers recorded multi-hit efforts in Drew Reckart and Andrew Delaney. Reckart found his rhythm after going 0-for-13 in his last four games combined with a 2-for-4 day and two RBI at the plate. Aidan Gilroy and Brett Blomquist were responsible for half of the offensive production for WKU with four RBI combined off an RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Gilroy and a two-RBI triple from Blomquist.

The Hilltoppers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second off a throwing error from the Aces defense and an RBI single from Eli Watson. Evansville responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead 5-2.

The Aces extended the lead in the bottom of the third with two more runs to make the score 7-2. A two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth added to the Evansville lead, putting the score at 9-2. An RBI single from the Aces made it 10-2 in the bottom of the sixth.

WKU struck for three in the top of the seventh with a couple of RBI singles from Aidan Gilroy and Drew Reckart to cut the deficit to 10-5.

The Tops crossed three more in the top of the eighth with a two-RBI triple from Brett Blomquist and a sacrifice fly from Aidan Gilroy to cut the Evansville lead to two, but the offense could not rally in the ninth, making the final score 10-8 in favor of the Purple Aces.

The Hilltoppers will host a three-game, weekend series against C-USA opponent Florida Atlantic beginning at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 21 at Nick Denes Field.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
A heavy police presence along Plano Road near Atlantis Way has closed the roadway as of 4:30...
KSP: Man killed in officer involved shooting on Plano Road
The family was on their way to a family Easter celebration in Tennessee when they received the...
Russellville family loses everything in an Easter-weekend fire
Missing person
Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man
Owner of the Cee Bee Food Store Jeff Rich said, when he saw one of his windows smashed early...
Brownsville man arrested in connection to area break-ins

Latest News

Willy Vazquez launched two home runs to help lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-0) to a 9-5...
Junior Caminero’s homer leads the Hot Rods past the Crawdads 5-3
WKU Baseball falls to Evansville 10-8
WKU Baseball falls to Evansville 10-8
Barren County beats Warren East 8-2
Barren County vs Warren East softball
Hot Rods beat Crawdads 5-3
Hot Rods beat Crawdads 5-3