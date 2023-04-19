Youngest Freedom Rider visits BG; talks time with group and activism

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Freedom Riders were a group of over 400 activists in the 1960s who rode buses through the southern United States, to protest segregated bus terminals. The group’s bravery is credited with integrating the American bus system.

Hezekiah Watkins was 13 years old when he joined the Freedom Riders and says he was arrested 109 times before the bus system was desegregated.

“We were part of these things being taken down, being broken, or being just taken away,” Watkins said. “It made us feel good to know we were part of history.”

Watkins was in Bowling Green talking about his time as a Freedom Rider, what he learned, and offering words of advice to young activists.

“If they have an idea, there’s something that’s going on they want to change, they have to get out and stay with it,” Watkins said. “There’s a movement that they want to start up, start the movement up. Whatever the problem is, stay with it until you get what you want done.”

Magnolia Gramling, Manager of the Capitol Theatre which hosted Watkins, said she hoped attendees would see Watkins as an example of where we’ve come from and where we’re going.

“The fight for racial justice continues on. Racism has changed shape, but we still are fighting it all the time in different areas,” Gramling said. “I think that this will be inspiring for our community members, these movements stand on the shoulders of each other.”

Attendee Vernon Phelps said he hoped the younger crowd would follow Watkins’ example and get involved in activism.

“It’s important that we do that, you know, not just get others to do it, you know, that we have to do it ourselves and get others involved. And I think this is one way to get involved.

Watkins currently works for the Mississippi Civil Rights museum, where visitors describe him as a grandfatherly figure and a living piece of history.

