$252.6 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.
The $252.6 million-winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia, Ohio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) - Someone in Ohio went to bed $252.6 million richer, before taxes, after hitting the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Get Go #3279 in Macedonia and is Ohio’s fourth Powerball jackpot winner since joining the game April 16, 2010. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winner can choose the cash option of $134.7 million.

This follows back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots being won on Friday ($483 million) and Monday ($20 million). Both winning tickets were sold in New York.

The winning numbers were: 4-11-21-38-64; Powerball: 11. Power Play: 3x.

The winner used the auto pick feature to choose their numbers and has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. No one has yet to come forward to claim.

