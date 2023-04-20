BGFD respond to factory fire on Cosma Drive

BGFD working to extinguish fire at a manufacturing facility on Cosma Dr
BGFD working to extinguish fire at a manufacturing facility on Cosma Dr(Bowling Green Fire Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a factory fire on Cosma Drive Wednesday.

BGFD responded to the call around 7:25 Wednesday night after the caller reported seeing large amounts of smoke coming for the roof of the manufacturing facility.

The smoke sighting was later confirmed by employees on site at the factory.

Officials confirmed a fire was inside and on top of the roof’s structure

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Cowles
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
William J. Williford, a rookie attorney with Breen & Williford Injury Lawyers in Bowling Green.
Rookie attorney in Bowling Green helps woman win suit with over $500K verdict
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Filming for a movie called "A Royal Christmas Surprise" will begin on Monday, April 24, around...
Movie crew to begin filming around Glasgow next week
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms

Latest News

21-year-old Adi Trstenjak was arrested by warren county officials on burglary charges.
Bowling Green man arrested for burglary and fleeing Police
LCS Logo
Logan County High School students share concerns of drug use during Board of Education meeting
Wildfire in northern Todd County burns at least 40 acres
Wildfire in northern Todd County burns at least 40 acres
Animal Control on what you should do if you find a lost pet
Animal Control on what you should do if you find a lost pet