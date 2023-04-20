BGFD respond to factory fire on Cosma Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a factory fire on Cosma Drive Wednesday.

BGFD responded to the call around 7:25 Wednesday night after the caller reported seeing large amounts of smoke coming for the roof of the manufacturing facility.

The smoke sighting was later confirmed by employees on site at the factory.

Officials confirmed a fire was inside and on top of the roof’s structure

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was injured during the incident.

