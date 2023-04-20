Bowling Green man arrested for burglary and fleeing Police

21-year-old Adi Trstenjak was arrested by warren county officials on burglary charges.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday, Warren County deputies arrested a man for burglary and evading police.

Deputies responded to a call for a hit and run incident at 1718 Prices Chapel Road.

Once there, officials found a wrecked vehicle next to the Green River Gun Club that was reported stolen.

After searching the area, deputies discovered guns and a jewelry box in the nearby woods.

They also witnessed a man on a four wheeler and proceeded to make contact.

21-year-old Adi Trstenjak was identified by a picture taken from the victim of the stolen vehicle and proceeded to flee police on foot.

Trstenjak was arrested shortly after and taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

He was charged with fleeing or evading police, burglary, giving false identifying information to police among other charges.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

