Bowling Green men arrested in connection to overdose of 14-year-old boy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Bowling Green men were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection to the fentanyl overdose of a 14-year-old boy.

Lwin Ko, 25, was charged Tuesday with trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree promoting contraband and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Lar Mu, 20, was charged Wednesday with trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Lwin Ko (Warren County Jail)

Lar Mu (Warren County Jail)

Police indicate a 14-year-old boy was dropped off at a hospital on April 8 after a suspected overdose of Fentanyl. The teen died on April 13.

Bowling Green Police Detectives determined that Ko and Mu were the source of the Fentanyl pills.

Ko was found on Tuesday as part of the investigation and police found 15 M30 pills, suspected to contain fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, Mu was found at a home by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and police found a pill they suspected was fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

Police said the investigation continues.

Both were taken to the Warren County Jail where both remain as of Thursday afternoon on a $10,000 cash bond.

Ko is set to appear in court on Friday at 9 a.m. No court date has been set for Mu, according to the jail’s website.

