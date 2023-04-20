Dry, Warm and Windy Thursday

Dry, Warm and Windy Thursday
Dry, Warm and Windy Thursday
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire danger is elevated on Thursday thanks to those dry conditions along with an increasing southerly wind. Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s. 87 is the record high for Bowling Green.

A cold front arrives in our area by Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, but flooding is unlikely. There could, however, be some ponding of water on area roadways.

Severe weather is also unlikely.

Temperatures are much cooler this weekend and it could even be cold enough for some frost Saturday and Sunday night.

