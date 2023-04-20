Expo to provide available resources for special needs individuals

The PossAbilities Expo (previously known as The Special Needs Expo) is a chance for individuals and families with special needs in the BRADD area and beyond
By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend you’ll find a one-stop shop offering resources that are available for special needs individuals in southcentral Kentucky.

The event takes place Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knicely Conference Center.

The PossAbilities Expo (Formerly known as the Special Needs Expo) celebrates people with disabilities and the resources in our community.

“I think the original Planning Committee was shocked to know how many people with a new diagnosis or with a child entering into a new stage of life - they needed to know what was out there,” said Emily Cosby, Planning Committee Member for PossAbilities Expo.

The event that has taken place since 2018 benefits parents or caretakers of children and adults with special needs.

Over 100 vendors will participate in the expo.

“We just want to make sure that everyone knows what resources and what options are out there for them so that the possibilities are endless,” said Cosby.

Lindsey Jones, Committee Co-Chair of the PossAbilities Expo, has a child with special needs and sees the benefits of this type of event firsthand.

“It’s not the common path when you have a kiddo that has special needs. There’s no handbook on what to expect. And so you have to find what’s unique for your child. To be able to come and pick and choose vendors and tables based on your child’s specific needs is really amazing,” said Jones.

