Glasgow landfill installs ‘litter fences’ to cut down on garbage spread

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Officials in Glasgow are hopeful new “litter fences” will help eliminate the spread of garbage during high winds and storms.

Five of these tall fences with baseball field-like nets serve as a “catch-all” for garbage and other waste around the landfill. City officials said high winds and storms often cause the garbage in the dump to scatter across the neighboring lands and roadways.

“You have people driving down the Cumberland Parkway and it looks like somebody dumped an entire dumpster all across the hillside out there,” Royse said. “That’s not somebody’s lack of attention at the landfill. This is about that windstorm that makes it hard to contain everything they’re working with.”

Royse said the litter fences can be moved depending on the direction of the wind or where garbage is going. Windstorms earlier this year made debris containment nearly impossible, he said.

Aside from the safety concerns with garbage moving into the roadway, officials are hopeful the fences will help with the beautification of the land surrounding the dump.

“These fences will help us deal with shifting winds during seasonal changes and help us keep the landfill looking much better,” said Landfill Manager Nick Miller in a news release from the city of Glasgow.

