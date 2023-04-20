Governor orders flags to half staff Friday in honor of soldier

Isaac J. Gayo, a Fort Campbell soldier, died in a helicopter training exercise on March 29, the...
Isaac J. Gayo, a Fort Campbell soldier, died in a helicopter training exercise on March 29, the U.S. Army said.(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Flags at all state buildings were ordered Thursday to be lowered to half-staff on Friday.

Governor Andy Beshear issued the order, which comes as a part of a series of flag orders in wake of a helicopter crash near the Kentucky-Tennessee line in March. Sgt. Isaac J. Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, Calif., died March 29 after a helicopter he was in crashed in Trigg County.

The U.S. Army said Gayo was assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell.

Funeral services for Gayo are planned for Friday. Kentuckians are encouraged to lower their flags in honor of the soldier.

Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Cowles
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
James Jewell was reported missing by the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
‘He wouldn’t just disappear’ | Few leads in search for missing Hart Co. man
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
William J. Williford, a rookie attorney with Breen & Williford Injury Lawyers in Bowling Green.
Rookie attorney in Bowling Green helps woman win suit with over $500K verdict
Filming for a movie called "A Royal Christmas Surprise" will begin on Monday, April 24, around...
Movie crew to begin filming around Glasgow next week

Latest News

Tyson Foods hosting community donation event
Generic gun and money
Hardin County man indicted in connection to 4 bank robberies
View from the Hill: Hilltop Restoration Project
WCPS Hall of Fame Inductee Ceremony happening May 5
2023 WCPS Hall of Distinguished Alumni inductees ceremony May 5