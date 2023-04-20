Governor orders flags to half staff Friday in honor of soldier

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Flags at all state buildings were ordered Thursday to be lowered to half-staff on Friday.

Governor Andy Beshear issued the order, which comes as a part of a series of flag orders in wake of a helicopter crash near the Kentucky-Tennessee line in March. Sgt. Isaac J. Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, Calif., died March 29 after a helicopter he was in crashed in Trigg County.

The U.S. Army said Gayo was assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell.

Funeral services for Gayo are planned for Friday. Kentuckians are encouraged to lower their flags in honor of the soldier.

Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

