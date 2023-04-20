Hardin County man indicted in connection to 4 bank robberies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Hardin County man in connection to four bank robberies.

Ramon Alvarez, 36, was indicted April 12 in connection to the robberies where he allegedly stole more than $28,000. An indictment is an allegation and is not a final decision of innocence or guilt.

The banks Alvarez allegedly robbed included the following:

The WesBanco Bank in Meade County on May 22, 2018, where he allegedly stole $8,292.

Hancock Bank and Trust in Hancock County on June 7, 2018, where he allegedly stole $9,407.

Casey County Bank in Casey County, Kentucky, on June 25, 2018, where he allegedly stole $5,400.

Wilson and Muir Bank in Grayson County on July 2, 2018, where he allegedly stole $5,000.

Alvarez entered federal custody on Monday and then made his initial appearance in federal court. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

The FBI continues to investigate the robberies.

