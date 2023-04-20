Logan County High School students share concerns of drug use during Board of Education meeting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, several of Logan County High School students shared their concerns about drug use among their peers.

“Their stories were powerful and impacted everyone in attendance,” Logan County Schools said in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

Logan County Schools say they look forward to partnering with those students to find new approaches to the drug problem that affects the county and every county in the state.

The school also thanked Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton for being in attendance at the meeting and engaging in important conversations with students and their families.

If you have information regarding issues of student safety, including harassment, bullying, threats or drug use, please use the STOP tip line on the district website, Logan County Schools.

If you or someone in your household is facing a mental health crisis or addiction issues, visit the Care Solace site to be linked to local service providers.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.