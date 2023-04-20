Missing Hart County man found dead after missing since April 11

James Jewell was reported missing by the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing Hart County man was found dead Wednesday night.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office stated that a body of a man was found in the Green River near Thomas Bend Road on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Police could not immediately identify the body and sent the body to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville by the Hart County Coroner.

On Thursday, the body was identified as Jewell and an autopsy was performed.

Police said the results of the autopsy are pending at this time.

Jewell was last seen at the electric power sub station on Glen Lily Road.

Police said that Jewell was located 5 miles downstream from his last known location.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.

